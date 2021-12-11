Senior ANP leader’s son joins PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

11th Dec, 2021. 01:05 pm

Son of senior ANP leader Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, Ghazanfar Bilour has joined the PTI. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Son of senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, Ghazanfar Bilour announced to join PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bol news channel reported on Saturday.

Ghazanfar Bilour was considered to be a political heir of the Bilour family which has been associated with ANP for about five decades. He is a nephew of ANP’s former provincial minister late Bashir Bilour and former federal minister Ghulam Bilour.

Ghazanfar has been an active leader of the Pakistan Federal Chambers of Commerce and president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Political analysts believe that an important ANP leader joining the PTI ahead of the local government elections will be a game-changer.

Bol TV channel has quoted sources as saying that after meeting Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Ghazanfar Bilour has expressed trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The sources said K-P Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Minister for Education Kamran Bangash were also present on this occasion.

ANP’s KP MPA Samar Bilour said Ghazanfar was a non-political person and he had never performed an active role in the party’s politics. “Neither he was posted on an important designation in the ANP, nor was he given a responsibility,” she said.

The Bilour family in the ANP was still loyal to the party, she said. However, she added, if was being given a designation in the PTI then she had good wishes for him.

