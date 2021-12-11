Shanghai Electric Thar Block-1 to teach Chinese language to local kids

KARACHI: Children of local villagers in Thar Block-1 will be taught the Chinese language by qualified teachers under a long-term programme initiated by Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), a local subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, a statement said.

The project, which SSRL is carrying out in collaboration with the Confucius Institute, University of Karachi, was inaugurated in Thar Block-1 on Wednesday.

“We have initiated this project to help local kids learn the Chinese language. This skill will be an added tool for them once they enter professional life,” Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, said.

“Dedicated Chinese teachers from Confucius Institute have been employed to impart Chinese language to the local kids. These classes will help the local residents of Thar in overcoming the language barrier and working abreast of Chinese investors in the area,” he said.

A total of 30 boys and the same number of girls from local schools of Thar will be attending these classes. The classes will be held in three different schools. On weekends, the teachers will be teaching the Chinese language to local employees of SSRL.

The Chinese classes project got under way after due permission from the authorities concerned.