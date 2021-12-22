SHC allows Arzoo to live with her parents

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday allowed Arzoo Fatima to live with her parents after the latter gave an undertaking to the court that they would not cause her any harm mentally or physically and would not pressurise her to reconvert to Christianity.

A division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Arshad Husaain had earlier reserved its order after hearing counsel for her alleged husband and parents as well as Arzoo herself.

The bench ordered Arzoo’s parents to submit a surety bond of Rs25,000 to back up their undertaking.

The bench rejected the request of her alleged husband to allow Arzoo to live with him and observed the alleged marriage was violation of Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013.

The court also directed the station house officer of the concerned police station to submit a report about Arzoo’s wellbeing to Member Inspection Team (MIT ) of the Sindh High Court after every three months.

Earlier, Arzoo Maseeh confirmed to SHC that she had a day earlier moved an application for leaving the Panah Shelter Home and living with her parents.

Arzoo, a minor Christian girl of 14 years had purportedly converted to Islam and contracted a free-will marriage with one Azhar Ali in October last year.

She had moved a petition before the Sindh High Court for protection submitting that she was being harassed by police after she converted to Islam and married with Azhar Ali.

However, the petitioner and her husband went missing and the high court ordered police to recover Arzoo and shift her to Panah Shelter Home declaring that she was a minor and Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 did not allow marriage of girls less than 18 years.

The police then registered a case against those involved in marring Arzoo with Azhar.

Arzoo later was recovered by police a produced before a two-member bench of the Sindh High Court. In her statement before the court, Arzoo disclosed that she was only 13/14 years old. She also refused to go with her parents.

An SHC bench on November 23, 2020 had ordered to keep her in Panah Shelter Home and directed to appoint a female representative of provincial social welfare department to take care of her welfare.

The court had also restrained her alleged husband his relatives from meeting her in the shelter home and allowed only those to meet her whom she want to see.