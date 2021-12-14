SHC censures SBCA for granting approval to dead man for construction of building

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday noted with dismay that officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) appeared to be hand in gloves with builders involved in illegal construction in the city.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, was shocked to know that the SBCA official had issued approval for construction in 2019 on an application of a man who had died in 1989.

The counsel for the SBCA submitted that criminal proceedings were being initiated against the builder who raised illegal construction on plot No. 133 Block 5 North Nazimabad.

Justice Zafar Rajput observed that the SBCA took action only after the court pointed out the violation of the law.

“Are SBCA official unable to find illegalities when the documents were submitted to them for necessary permissions,” Justice Zafar asked.

The bench pointed out that the purported applicant, Mehboob Ali Shah, who was granted permission of construction in 2019 had died in 1989.

The bench asked SBCA’s deputy director for district central whether the applicant needed to submit a copy of his national identity card with the application for permissions. The deputy director submitted a copy of the computerised national identity card that needs to be attached with all applications.

To this, the bench observed that this showed the collusion between SBCA officials and the builders who got permission by providing incomplete or wrong information.

The bench asked the counsel for the petitioner who had challenged the illegal construction to file an objection on SBCA’s report that it had submitted after demolishing a portion of the building constructed illegally and deferred further hearing till January 13, 2022.

The same bench directed the SBCA to initiate criminal prosecution against the builder who had constructed ground plus six flour buildings on plot No. 830 in Agra Taj Colony in Lyari.

The petitioner confirmed to the court that the illegal building had been demolished.

The SBCA counsel apprised the bench that a criminal complaint had been filed against builders Shahjahan and Shahnwaz before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The bench while directing the SBCA to file a report about the action taken against the builder deferred the further hearing till January 18, 2022.