SHC directs NAB to decide on inquiry against Manzoor Wassan
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted one month to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to decide on a corruption inquiry against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Hussain Wassan.
As the hearing of the case resumed, Wassan’s counsel complained that the inquiry against his client was still pending. He requested the court to extend the bail of his client.
A two-judge bench headed by Justice Naimaullah Phalpoto asked NAB prosecutor Shahbaz Sohotra as why the decision was not taken about the inquiry against Wassan.
“On every hearing we are told that the inquiry is being closed; why the matter is being delayed,” the court asked.
Read more: SHC directs law ministry to explain delay in notifying NAB inquiry rules
The NAB prosecutor replied that a fresh report has been sent to the ant-corruption watchdog’s headquarters after objections were raised on the earlier reports.
The bench directed the NAB prosecutor to seek reply from his agency’s headquarters at the earliest, observing the matter could not be kept pending for long.
The bench while summoning progress report from the NAB directed it to decide on the inquiry against the PPP leader.
Read more: SHC directs NIVCD to provide record to NAB
Later, the court also extended the interim bail of Manzoor Wassan till January 10, 2022.
NAB has accused the PPP leader of making assets beyond his known sources of income and also of owning benami properties.
