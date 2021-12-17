SHC orders to cut off utility connections of Makkah Terrace

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered to cut off water, gas and electricity connections of Makkah Terrace in the Saddar area of Karachi which it had ruled was built without leaving ‘Compulsory Open Space’.

Earlier, a bench of SHC comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Faisal Kamal Alam was apprised that some of the allottees were given possession without completion certificates and they were still living in the building.

After inputs from technical experts, the court on November 10 ordered the demolition of illegally constructed portion of the building without causing any damage to the remaining structure

A technical expert of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), had apprised the bench that removal of columns raised on an eight feet area would not cause any damage to the remaining structure.

The bench had ordered builder Muhammad Waseem to arrange for the accommodation of the residents of the building until the illegally constructed part is razed down and the remaining portion is declared safe. The bench had directed to complete demolition process within three weeks.

The court said the cost of demolition of illegally constructed portion of Makkah Terrace would be borne by the apartment’s builder.

The bench had observed that if the covered area of the allottees falls short after the illegal part is razed down, they could initiate legal proceedings against the builder.

The bench had remarked that being a regulator, SBCA should play a part in getting compensation to the allottees.

The same bench on Friday directed the SBCA to contact relevant departments to cut off utility connections of Makkah Terrace. It also directed to seek the help of law enforcement agencies, if required, in the operation for disconnecting utilities.