SHC summons director anti-encroachment dept over illegal constructions

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday summoned the director of the Anti-Encroachment Department to explain actions taken against illegal constructions being erected near Korangi Crossing and along the embankment of Malir River.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput while hearing a petition against illegal constructions along the Malir River embankment noted that Anti Encroachment Department had submitted an ambiguous reply.

The petitioner alleged that unchecked illegal construction going in Korangi along Malir River and even a high-rise building had been erected on the pipeline of National Refinery.

The bench directed the concerned department to ensure the presence of their officers, who were summoned on Friday in the next hearing.

Builder given time

In a separate hearing, SHC has given a week to the owner of a multi-story building in MPR Colony to file his reply in a plea seeking the demolition of the building.

Petitioner Syed Ashraf Shah had sought action against the ground plus five-floor building purportedly constructed without the Sindh Building Control Authority’s approval.

The building was constructed on plot No. F-96 MPR Colony in District West was sealed by the SBCA in July 2021 which was first tempered with and then broken by the owner.

On November 27, the petitioner had informed an SHC bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput that the ground plus five structure had been completed and the people had started living in the building.

The bench then had ordered criminal prosecution of the builder and directed the SBCA to demolish the illegal structure.

The bench was informed on Thursday that ejectment notices had been given to the occupants and assistance from law enforcement agencies had been sought in demolition operation.

However, the counsel for the owner sought one week to file comments to the petition which the bench allowed deferred further hearing until one week.