Shehbaz Sharif should ask son Suleman to return, face corruption cases: Farrukh

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 05:04 pm

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif allowed his son Suleman to flee from the country through a well-conceived plan.

Read more: Hamza Shehbaz files acquittal plea in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that Shehbaz should ask his son to come back and face corruption cases against him. 

“Shehbaz Sharif should call Suleman Shahaz back to Pakistan and present him before the courts and give an account of the looted wealth of the nation,” Habib added. 

“During his tenure as chief minister, from 2008 to 2018, Shehbaz Sharif, [his other son] Hamza Shehbaz and fugitive Suleman Shehbaz created 28 secret accounts in the name of peons and clerks of sugar mills and hid illicit wealth and corruption of over Rs16 billion.”

He said those who claimed they never committed corruption of a single penny, were involved in corruption of billions of rupees. 

On December 14, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza had filed a petition in an accountability court seeking acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Hamza, in his plea submitted on Monday, stated that after amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), the reference against him had become ineffective, and there was no likelihood of his conviction.

Read more: LHC issues show cause notices to sugar mills of Khusro Bakhtiar, Sharif family

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Hamza for allegedly getting a drain built with the public funds to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

“This reference of the NAB is based on malicious and political grounds and made at the behest of the present government,” Hamza said in his pleas.

