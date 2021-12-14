Shehbaz Sharif should ask son Suleman to return, face corruption cases: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif allowed his son Suleman to flee from the country through a well-conceived plan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that Shehbaz should ask his son to come back and face corruption cases against him.

“Shehbaz Sharif should call Suleman Shahaz back to Pakistan and present him before the courts and give an account of the looted wealth of the nation,” Habib added.

“During his tenure as chief minister, from 2008 to 2018, Shehbaz Sharif, [his other son] Hamza Shehbaz and fugitive Suleman Shehbaz created 28 secret accounts in the name of peons and clerks of sugar mills and hid illicit wealth and corruption of over Rs16 billion.”

He said those who claimed they never committed corruption of a single penny, were involved in corruption of billions of rupees.

شہباز شریف نے جان بوجھ کر منصوبہ بندی کے تحت سلمان شہباز کو پاکستان سے مفرور کروا دیا ہے۔

شہباز شریف اشتہاری سلمان شہاز کو پاکستان واپس بلائے اور عدالتوں کے سامنے پیش کرے اور قوم کی لوٹی ہوئی دولت کا حساب دے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 14, 2021

On December 14, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza had filed a petition in an accountability court seeking acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Hamza, in his plea submitted on Monday, stated that after amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), the reference against him had become ineffective, and there was no likelihood of his conviction.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Hamza for allegedly getting a drain built with the public funds to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

“This reference of the NAB is based on malicious and political grounds and made at the behest of the present government,” Hamza said in his pleas.