Sheikh Rashid irked by PDM’s Pakistan Day long march protest in capital

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, on Monday, warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) not to proceed with its planned long march on Pakistan Day in the capital or else it would be responsible for any untoward incident on March 23.

Rejecting the government’s criticism to hold a long march on Pakistan Day, the eight-party opposition alliance vowed to reach Islamabad on March 23.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad today, Rashid said that the government had told the opposition to review its decision to march on Islamabad on Pakistan Day, but they did not listen.

“If you will not take the law into your own hands, then the law will also not take you into its hand,” said Rashid.

He said that the cyber-crime wing would be strengthened to meet the emerging challenges, and more resources would be provided to the cyber wing.

“Recruitments in Federal Investigation Agency are being made on merit while the Islamabad police will get 2000 new recruitments,” said Rashid.

About the next general elections, he said that the votes of overseas Pakistanis in 80 constituencies could play a key role. According to the interior minister, the opposition opposed the voting machines, but the government was ready to tackle them.