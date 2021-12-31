Shilpa Shetty got emotional while greeting 2022

As this is officially the last day of the year 2021, people are looking forward to greeting the new year in full swing. consequently, Shilpa Shetty, a popular Bollywood actress, is getting ready to greet the year 2022. Taking on social media, she reminisced on the year 2021 and expressed her feelings in an emotional post.

The diva, who is also a judge on the reality dance show Super Dancer, reminisced on the ‘highs and lows’ of 2021, calling it a “mixed bag of emotions.”

On Friday night, the Dhadkan actress took to Twitter to deliver an emotional message, writing, “Greetings, 2021! For all of us, you were a jumble of emotions. There were hugs, goodbyes, smiles, tears, laughing, and a lot more.”

She went on to say, “We, on the other hand, breezed through. It’s time to bid you farewell, with a prayer for a better tomorrow.”

“We’re ready for you, 2022!” stated the Hungama 2 actress, expressing her hopes for the future year. Please be courteous (adding a smiling emoji) and have a wonderful New Year’s Eve!”

“Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there,” Will Rogers said.

The 46-year-old actress also shared a photo of her 9-year-old son Viaan posing with a heart-shaped Marshmallow cookie as part of her New Year’s Eve preparations.

Shilpa’s husband was detained earlier this year on suspicion of involvement in the creation and distribution of pornography.