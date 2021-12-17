Silakot lynching case: Police present 33 more suspects before ATC

A member of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan places an earth oil lamp to pay tribute of late Sri Lankan factory manager, in Karachi on December 5, 2021. Image: AFP

Sialkot police presented 33 more suspects allegedly involved in the lynching of 48-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in the city before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday.

The suspects were presented before the court amid strict security arrangements before the ATC handed them over to the police on 17-day physical remand, said Bol News in its report.

So far, police have produced 85 suspects in the anti-terrorism court, out of which 34 will be present in the court on December 21, and 18 others will appear on December 28. The 33 suspects, who were produced before the ATC today, will be presented in the court again on January 3, 2022, the report added.

Last week, the Punjab government had decided to hold trials of all the suspects named in the case inside the prison and asked its administration to make the necessary arrangements for it. The provincial government took the decision after consulting a prosecution team.

Sialkot lynching