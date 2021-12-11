Sindh Assembly again approves LG bill with amendments amid ruckus

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Saturday once again approved the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2013, with more amendments in it after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sent back the bill raising objections to it.

The Sindh Assembly passed the bill with a majority of votes. While the opposition walked out from the session in protest against it.

On December 9, Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had said the cabinet had approved amendments to Sindh Local Government Act 2013 with certain changes advised by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

“Sindh Cabinet has today approved amendments to SLGA 2013 with certain changes advised by governor Sindh,” Murtaza Wahab had tweeted after the cabinet meeting.

Sindh Assembly turns into battle ground

Following passage of the bill, the assembly was turned into a battleground after the opposition members returned to the assembly hall.

A scuffle broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Arsalan Taj and Shah Nawaz Jadoon and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s Awais Shah. PPPP MPA Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other MPAs tried to make peace between them.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh rose from his seat and started chanting ‘Go Murad Go’. PTI’s Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar tore papers and threw them towards the chief minister. Upon which Mukesh said he must learn some manners.