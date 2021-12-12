Sindh CM calls opposition reservations over local bodies bill ‘illogical’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that the recently passed Sindh local bodies bill was drafted after consultation with the opposition members hence it is completely illogical and in comprehensible to see them raising their reservations over it.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said that the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sent back the bill to the assembly on the opposition’s call. “Governor office should not be political but noone can challenge if it becomes one,” he said.

The chief minister said that the opposition members are playing ethnic politics by saying that the decisions of Karachi now will be taken by the people from interior Sindh. “I was elected by the people of Sehwan, I am chief minister of entire province. I said that as a party wi8th majority we have a right to legislate. I told opposition that they are in minority in assembly, they assumed I called them non-Muslims.”

Later in his reaction, former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar while speaking to the media expressed his reservations over the bill and called it a move to take financial controls from the people of the city.