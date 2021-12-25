Sindh Governor urges Karachites to protect Green Line buses from ‘paan and gutka’

After many hurdles and delays, the much-awaited Karachi’s Green Line Rapid Bus Transit Project finally became operational on Saturday with 25 of 80 buses in the fleet.

In the trial phase, the buses will shuttle passengers between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi for four hours — 8am to 12pm — until January 10. The service will then move to full-scale services from 6am to 10pm, said Bol News.

In the ‘soft start’, the buses will only shuttle between 11 of the total 21 stops on the route. The ticket price will vary between Rs 15 and Rs 55 while the children up to three feet tall can travel in the BRT for free.

شہر قائد میں، قائد اعظم کی سالگرہ کے دن کراچی گرین لائن کمرشل آپریشن کا آغاز.

What is the Green Line project?

The Green Line BRT project is a bus service completed at a huge cost of Rs35.5 billion. The project would provide modern travel facilities to 135,000 passengers daily in the western and central districts of Karachi, making their access to Central Business District easy and safe.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated it, one of the five big projects announced by the federal government for the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan, saying such a modern transport system was essential for the prosperity of the financial hub of the country.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project is 24-km long which comprises 12.7-km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422-metre underground path and has 25 stations.

انتظار کی گھڑیاں ختم کراچی والوں کیلئے بڑی خوشخبری

The phase-II common strip from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company on the special interest of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

