Sindh govt collects over Rs1.248 billion property tax in five months

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control Department, Parliamentary Affairs and Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that a total of Rs1.248 billion property tax was collected during the five months (July to November) of the current financial year 2021 as against Rs1.057 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sharing the details of the property tax collection in the fiscal year, he said, the property tax of Rs1.159 billion was received from Karachi, Rs48.85 million from Hyderabad and Rs20.97 million from Sukkur.

The tax of Rs5.26 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs8.866 million from Larkana and Rs4.864 million from Mirpurkhas, he said, adding that special initiatives were taken for collection.

He directed the relevant officers to take strict action with a view to recovering the property tax and stressed that the officers should pay more attention to the tax recovery and collection.

Through the media, the property tax defaulters would be motivated to deposit property tax, he said, adding that in the case of non-payment of property tax, properties, including shops, houses and others might be sealed with fines, as well.

The computerised challans had already been issued to the property tax defaulters, the minister said, adding that the relevant office should be contacted in case of non-receipt of the computerised challans.