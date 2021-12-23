Sindh govt completing Rs200 billion development project: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saaed Ghani on Thursday claimed that the provincial government is implementing different development projects worth Rs200 billion in the province.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the enemies of Karachi want to bring the bloody past back in the city but the Pakistan Peoples Parrty is committed to bringing prosperity to the city. “When we got the government in 2008, the Sindh government found KDA and Waterboard in a depleted condition.

“KDA, Waterboard, SBCA were destroyed. Terrorists were contracted in them. It was a challenge to restructure them but we did in 12 years,” he said. “In te very first time in history PPP was able to win the Vice Presidency of Clifton Cantonment.”

Ghani said that in the past the killers of police officials were never arrested.

He also expressed his sadness over the recent killing of a young girl because of a stray bullet and offered condolences to the grieving family.