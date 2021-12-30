Social media brims as BTS Army wishes Kim on his 26th birthday

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 05:15 pm

BTS Army relishing Kim’s birthday today. Image: Instagram

BTS Army is all excited to wish their star “V” who is celebrating his 26th birthday today.

V’s real name is Kim Tae-Hyung who is a member of the most popular K-pop band known across the world for their upbeat music.

Read more: Burj Khalifa lights up for BTS singer V on his birthday

The South Korean band is of seven members and V is the singer and songwriter of the group.

To mark his big day, BTS Army brimmed the social networking sites with the wishes for the singer.

Not only this, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was also lit up with Kim’s pictures to celebrate his birthday.

Read more: Selena Gomez Is Fan Of BTS? Here is a proof

The world’s tallest structure was covered with photos and wishes for the singer in footage posted by admirers in Dubai. The song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, was played in the backdrop of the three-minute commercial. Several fans have been heard singing along to the song.

