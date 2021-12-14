Soldier martyred in attack on military post along Pak-Iran border
A soldier was martyred in an attack on a military check post along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi sector area of Balochistan.
The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly during the heavy exchange of fire.
It further stated that the post also inflicted losses on the fleeing terrorists.
“Pakistan’s Security Forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing added.
Two soldiers were martyred in a similar attack on security forces in Balochistan’s Tump area last month.
Read More: Two majors martyred in Siachen aviation helicopter crash: ISPR
“A group of externally sponsored terrorists fired onto a check post of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan, to prevent the movement of these terrorists into built-up areas,” ISPR had said in a statement.
The military’s media wing said that the security forces responded with all the available weapons that resulted in heavy losses for the terrorists.
“During the engagement, however, two soldiers Sepoy Naseebullah, resident of Kharan, and Sepoy Insha Allah, resident of Lakki Marwat sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly,” said the ISPR.
The ISPR reminded that Pakistan’s security forces were determined to defeat such acts of cowardly terrorists that are hoping to disrupt “peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”.
This is the third attack on security forces in Balochistan in the past three weeks.
