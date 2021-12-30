Special Security Unit in 2021

KARACHI: The Special Security Unit (SSU) under the Security and Emergency Services Division of Sindh Police attained multiple milestones in the outgoing year 2021.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for Security & Emergency Services Division, Maqsood Ahmed, and his team of officers and staff left no stone unturned to enforce law and order and serve the public.

Successful operations conducted by SSU

SSU commandos along with the other law enforcement agencies took an active part in operations against the hardened criminals and terrorists throughout the year.

Collectively, 65 raids were conducted by the SSU in 2021 in collaboration with law enforcement agencies which resulted in the arrest of 71 suspects. Some 86 mobile phones, five pistols, eight magazines, nine laptops, 10 camera devices, two Digital Video Recorders (DVRs), Rs0.2million, a land cruiser and a tablet each, two computers and chemical CF bottles each, 10 rounds, a wallet and important documents were recovered from their possession as well.

Foolproof and effective security arrangements during cricket matches

Besides raids, SSU provided and ensured foolproof security arrangements during tours of cricket teams of South Africa and West Indies to Pakistan.

In addition, strict security arrangements were also taken during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches played at National Stadium, Karachi.

24-hours and doorstep Covid-19 vaccination facility for police personnel

Under the supervision of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division, Maqsood Ahmed SSU, and Security and Emergency Services Division initiated round-the-clock Covid-19 vaccination facility for police officers and personnel at Expo Centre, Karachi.

Later, a doorstep facility for police officers and their families was initiated for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine at their homes.

The decision was taken for the convenience of the families of the police officers and personnel to immunise them against the contagious virus.

Merit-based recruitment process

The recruitment process for the posts of constable, lady constable, and driver constable in the SSU commenced in January 2021. For this purpose, applications were invited from eligible candidates of the Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur regions. Nearly 125,000 candidates had applied against the 2,000 advertised posts.

Constitution of special forces

Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, during his visit to SSU headquarters, inaugurated the ‘Urban Flooding Rescue Unit’ and ‘Anti-Riot Force’ comprising SSU Commandos and personnel of the Security Division.

The forces were constituted under the direction of the Security DIG and Emergency Services Division, Maqsood Ahmed.

Religious congregations

A large number of SSU Commandos performed security duties on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashoor, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain, and martyrs of Karbala and Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

Inauguration of SSU SWAT Training Centre

In a graceful ceremony held at SSU Headquarters Chowkandi, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed inaugurated the “SSU SWAT Training Centre”.

The centre provides advance training in special operations, security of vital installations, and VVIP Security to the personnel through professional instructors as per modern requirements.

A webinar for national security training

On the directions of International Police Organisation (IPO) President Pakistan DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed, the IPO members of Pakistan attended a webinar at SSU Conference Hall pertaining to National Security Training which was hosted by IPO African Command President Mr Shoaib Adam and IPO trainer Delano Kiilu, a counter-terrorism expert, security leader and head of IPO African Command news desk.

Visit of delegations at SSU Headquarters

DG Rangers Sindh Syed Omar Ahmed Bukhari, Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, under training ASsP of 48th Specialised Training Program (26th ICC), the stars of iconic Turkish series Ertugrul, Mr. Cengiz Coskun famous as Turgut Alp and Nurettin Sonmez alias Bamsi Bey, a three-member delegation of Australian Cricket Board (ACB) comprising Mr Bengamin Carl Oliver, Mr Grendan Gerard Drew and Mr Stuart Andrew Bailey, Consul General of Italy Mr. Danilo Giurdanella, Police Attaché of Italy Luigino Amorosa, Consul General of Japan Mr Toshikazu Isumora, and various dignitaries visited SSU Headquarters and appreciated the professionalism and vital role played by the unit in maintaining law and order.

Pakistan Day parade

A special contingent of lady commandos of SSU, representing Sindh Police, participated in 81st Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad held on 23rd March 2021 for the first time. The contingents of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Airport Security Force (ASF), and other paramilitary forces also participated in the parade to exhibit their professional drill skills.

Shooting competitions

Shooting team of SSU showcased remarkable skills in the world extreme shooting competition 2021 held in Wiechlice, Poland from August 16 to 22. More than 500 shooters from 39 countries participated in the event.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, a shooting competition was held at SSU Headquarters wherein Commando Arsalan Anwar and Abdul Shakoor of SSU secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively.

In the female category, Sidra Hassan and Urooba of SSU secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively.

Diplomatic corps, LEAs, and SSU Commandos including lady commandos participated in the competition and exhibited their professional skills in the categories of Sharp Shooting (Time-Bound) and Rapid Shooting (Male/Female).

A shooting competition for Lady Police Commandos held on the occasion of International Women’s Day was also held at SSU Headquarters wherein Lady Police Commando Arooba secured 1st position in the event, Lady Police Commando Tayyaba secured 2nd position and Lady Police Commando Aiman got 3rd position.

Self-defence and firearms safety course

A Self-Defence and Firearms Safety course was introduced by SSU on the directives of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division, Maqsood Ahmed.

It was attended by the students of various universities and officials and officers of different departments. The purpose of the course was to make trainees aware of various precautions in case of any emergency or terrorist attack. During the training, they were briefed about martial arts, firing, and the use of different types of weapons.

Training completed by SSU Commandos

Some 81 SSU commandos completed an eight-week counter-terrorism course from the Special Services Group of Pakistan Navy at Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC), Karachi.

Training modules included unarmed combat for self-defense, close-quarter combat, repelling, basic explosive, and use of modern small weapons.

More than 60 personnel of Security and Emergency Services including Commandos of SSU and personnel of Madadgar-15 acquired ‘Fire Safety and Prevention Awareness Training’ from the officials of the fire department of City District Government Karachi (CDGK).

Guard of honor

A guard of honor ceremony was held at SSU Headquarters on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada Police. Senior police officers and personnel of the Security & Emergency Services Division attended the commemoration to pay tribute to the martyrs of police.

Flag marches

SSU Commandos along with the personnel of the Security and Emergency Services Division conducted flag marches in different areas of Karachi on the occasion of Independence Day.

Sports activities

SSU Commandos took an active part in various sports activities and bagged prominent positions. They took part in sports events of kick-boxing, martial arts, skating, and marathon.

Free medical camp

On the directions of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, a free medical camp was set up at SSU Headquarters for the welfare and well-being of personnel and their families.

Prominent medical consultants held a free check-up for the police officers and personnel of Karachi Police at the medical camp.