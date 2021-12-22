SSWMB signs MoUs with KATI, PTA to collect garbage from Korangi industrial area

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that soon the board would take over the management of sanitation in Karachi. Image: File

KARACHI: The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Wednesday signed memoranda of understandings (MoUs) with Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) to collect garbage from the Korangi industrial area and carry out sanitation work.

Welcoming the steps taken by the SSWMB, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that soon the board would take over the management of sanitation in Karachi.

Briefing the administrator Karachi, SSWMB Managing Director (MD) Zubair Channa said that industrial waste from the industry was not only harmful to the health of the citizens, but it was also spreading germs and accumulating in the drains, polluting the environment.

Therefore, he added, it was important to formulate a strategy for the removal of municipal waste and industrial waste from industrial areas.

“Sweeping, Mechanical Sweeping, Mechanical Washing and Dustbin supply will be ensured while in this regard each unit of Korangi Industrial will pay a reasonable fee according to its size,” SSWMB MD said.

According to him, an industries’ web portal had also been introduced for the preparation of the database. On this occasion, the officials of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) also assured full cooperation and said that the initiatives of SSWMB were commendable.