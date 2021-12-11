Stagnation is global economy’s biggest risk in 2022
RIYADH: Stagnation is more of a risk to the global economy in 2022 than stagflation, Arab News quoted a report from Japanese company Nomura Holdings, as showing.
In a 2022 outlook report released on Friday, December 10, economists at the firm warned that many countries will see a “dominance of cost-push inflation, the bad type of inflation that squeezes profit margins, erodes real household income and tends to self-correct when demand is weak.”
This will come as economies across the globe are still seeking to get back on their feet after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Growth could slow as profits fall, household income is squeezed by higher inflation, and the demand drops, as the people opt to put money into savings.
