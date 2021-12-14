Standing firm

ISLAMABAD: There is a general impression that in its three-and-a-half-year rule the PTI government has not measured up to the people’s expectations and fallen well short of delivering on its promises.

The country has experienced an almost unprecedented increase in inflation. The rupee has slumped to record lows against the US dollar – severely affecting the price mechanism in the country with the government taking unpopular measures on the insistence of the International Monitoring Fund (IMF).

The prices of essential commodities are rising beyond the reach of common citizens. The government which raised the slogan of “across-the-board accountability” also failed to take any effective measures against powerful mafias.

This was an ideal situation for the opposition to mobilize the masses against the government. However, the government still seems to be on a strong footing, managing to have its way both in and outside the parliament in terms of decisions, policies and legislation.

The Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) – a nine-party opposition alliance – has been running a campaign against the PTI government by holding mass gatherings in different parts of the country but its movement doesn’t seem to gather much steam.

At a recent joint sitting of the parliament, the opposition showed a rare unity. However, despite apparent alienation of its allies in the PTI government managed to pass a record number of legislations including a contentious electoral reforms bill.

There has been talk that the PPP – which had parted ways with the alliance in March this year after Senate elections – will rejoin the PDM but this doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon. The government has been the direct beneficiary of the cracks in the opposition. However, it is not just the opposition which is divided.

The PML-N – the largest opposition party – also has two different narratives on security institutions – respectively presented by PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif. These divergent narratives are also a source of confusion among the party workers.

According to some analysts, some powerful foreign players, especially the US, also want the current government to stay in power in Pakistan due to various reasons.

They suggest that during the term of the PTI government there has been very slow progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and this sort of attitude suits the international players that do not want China playing a very effective role in the region.

Talking to Bol News, PPP lawmaker Dr Shahida Rehmani said the government has lost the right to govern on moral grounds after failing to meet any of its promises which it made with the public. However, it is still there due to “maturity” of the opposition.

“The government is lucky enough that it got an opposition which is very mature in its matters and which gave it much more time to fulfil its promises with the public.”

She said the PPP believes in democracy and its strategy has exposed the current government.

“When the PPP was part of the PDM, the PML-N wanted all opposition lawmakers to submit their resignation from legislatures and the PPP had opposed this move.

“We wanted to bring an in-house change instead of opting to resign from the national and provincial assemblies’ seats. The time has proved that our strategy was right and later on the PML-N also didn’t exercise this option,” she said.

She said the PPP has given a protest call at district level throughout the country against the government and this strategy would also be fruitful in terms of giving tough time to the government.

Dr Rehmani said the current government believes in bulldozing legislation by violating rules and procedures and by not taking the opposition on board.

“The PPP made the 18th amendment to the Constitution by consulting every stakeholder on the issue. Likewise during the previous government, the bill on electoral reforms was approved by the house after developing consensus on it.

“However, there is no such thing when it comes to affairs of this government. It has been in habit to force the institutions to get the desired results.

“Now they are forcing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the local government elections using the electronic voting machines (EVMs). How can they force the ECP while ignoring the ground realities,” she said. Dr Rehmani said her party would give tough time to the government on the matters which are affecting the common citizens.

PML-N lawmaker Kheal Das Kohistani said no one can think of civilian supremacy during the PTI’s rule.

“It has been doing legislation in the parliament by bulldozing the opinion of the opposition parties on major and important legislation matters,” he said. Kohistani said the government has adopted a strategy which aims to affect the norms of the parliament.

“Inflation is sky-high and the burden of heavy debts is being shifted to the public. The government is all set to announce a mini-budget as per its deal with the IMF which would set off another wave of inflation in the country. The common man is bearing the brunt of the government’s bad economic policies,” he said.

Kohistani revealed that the PDM is holding an important meeting on December 6, in which important decisions would be taken to further enhance its struggle against the government.

When asked if the PDM could give a tough time to the government now, Kohistani said his party believes in peaceful struggle and it does not like to act violently like the PTI which had staged a marathon sit-in against the PML-N government in 2014.

“The government has failed on all fronts including foreign affairs and it couldn’t even maintain bilateral cordial relations with Saudi Arabia. Currently the Saudi government extended loans to Pakistan on the pattern which generally the IMF enjoys.”

He said free and fair elections are the only solution to uphold democratic norms in the country as the current government does not deserve to be in office for even a single day. MQM lawmaker Iqbal Muhammad Khan also admitted that it is becoming difficult to answer the queries of the masses on high inflation. The MNA whose party is a coalition partner of the PTI government said the public finds it difficult to make ends meet.

Currently in absence of any real threat from the opposition, the government seems to be in a commanding position at the moment. However, the government’s own mistakes may lead it into the danger zone in the coming days.