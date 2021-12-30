Stunning Disha Patani shares sizzling looks from her beach vacation
Actress Disha Patani is a Bollywood diva, her Instagram handle clearly depicts her love for the water.
She is a water baby and never seems to miss a chance to visit beaches. She is currently vacating, and her sizzling pictures on Instagram will make you want one.
Disha gave a sneak peek into her vacation location and it’s a total pictorial treat. She updated her Instagram profile with a spectacular picture of herself. Disha Patani is seen striking a pose in a bikini looking spectacular with the orange sky in the background.
And here’s what she shared on her Instagram story:
