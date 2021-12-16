Supernet unlocks global service offering

KARACHI: Supernet Limited, Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrator and service provider, and Belgium-based SatADSL S A jointly announced the signing of an agreement empowering Supernet to benefit from the global service offering opportunities via SatADSL’s neXat platform, a statement said.

neXat is a cloud-based, complete OSS/BSS that enables Supernet to extend the reach of its services, as well as sell and buy excess and/or unused capacity in the international market.

The platform allows Supernet, whose offering to its customers was previously limited to Pakistan, to expand its business by offering services globally. Supernet can also take advantage of neXat’s e-Marketplace to buy and sell managed capacity outside of their existing coverage zones, at a global scale no less, in the fastest time possible.

The partnership will also enable SatADSL to offer Ku-band services in the South Asian region.

Supernet head of business unit telecoms and defence Ali Akhtar said: “Supernet through constant investments in human capital and infrastructure, as well as its customer care practices, is already the leading satellite communications service provider in Pakistan. With the expertise and experience that we have, it is past due that we make a serious effort to expanding our presence internationally.”

“With neXat, we see a viable path to achieving this. We look forward to the support from SatADSL in helping us achieve this goal.”

Senior vice president, APAC at SatADSL, Rajeev Nair said: “We are continuously looking to add service providers to our platform in every key global market. Having Supernet, the premier satcom service provider in Pakistan, onboard with us is a step in that direction. We are delighted that neXat, our cloud-based platform, will enable Supernet to offer VSAT services globally and expand their business.”

“The platform simplifies the sales process for service providers and helps the infrastructure owners’ faster monetise their investment.”