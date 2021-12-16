Syria responds to renewed Israeli attack

DAMASCUS: The Syrian air defenses were triggered by a fresh Israeli missile strike, which targeted sites in the south earlier on Thursday and killed a Syrian soldier, state news agency SANA reported.

The renewed Israeli strike was carried out after midnight with several missiles fired over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights toward military sites in the southern region, said SANA, citing a military statement.

One soldier was killed during the attack and damage was reported at the targeted sites, it added. The report said the air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.

The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli operations targeting Syrian military sites.