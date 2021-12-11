Tanzania, Kenya to exchange wild animals to boost reproduction

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to exchange roan antelopes and female black rhinoceros in a move aimed at boosting the reproduction of the two species.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Friday at State House in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam that Tanzania will offer Kenya 20 roan antelopes at a request by visiting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking after talks between the two leaders in the day, President Hassan said: “Tanzania will deliver the 20 roan antelopes to Kenya before Christmas.”

Tanzania has currently about 4,000 roan antelopes while Kenya has only 12 of the species, according to President Hassan.

President Hassan also said President Kenyatta had accepted Tanzania’s request for black female rhinoceros that will be sent to northern Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area where there are two black male rhinoceros to boost reproduction.

In his remarks, President Kenyatta who was on a two-day official visit to Tanzania starting Thursday, confirmed President Hassan’s announcement about Kenya having accepted Tanzania’s request for female black rhinos to boost reproduction.

He did not mention the number of female black rhinoceros to be sent to Tanzania. “The offer will help to restore the number of roan antelopes and boost the tourism industry,” said the Kenyan leader, thanking Tanzania for supplying his country with the 20 roan antelopes. Enditem