Tanzania’s Zanzibar seeks to reinforce anti-corruption laws

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities said on Saturday they are reviewing anti-corruption laws with a view to reinforcing them in the fight against the social vice.

Khadija Shamte Mzee, the chairperson of the Zanzibar Law Review Commission (ZLRC), said stakeholders were currently reviewing the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2012 to give it teeth in dealing with corruption cases.

Mzee made the remarks at a stakeholder meeting jointly organized by ZLRC and the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition that discussed ways of reinforcing the anti-corruption laws.

The meeting brought together participants from civil society organizations, people with disabilities, tax officers, youth, traders, women activists and lawyers.

Mzee said corruption affected all aspects of life, undermined public trust and confidence in government institutions and hindered the country’s efforts to undertake development projects.

“The fight against corruption and economic crime require stringent laws, commitment and collaboration,” she said.