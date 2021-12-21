Tarin expects reduction in inflation soon

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has expressed gratitude to the members of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for electing him as the senator and asserted that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf would continue to serve the masses.

Talking to newsmen after winning the Senate election from the provincial assembly, he said, he would visit Peshawar every month, adding that the government is taking pragmatic measures to provide relief to the common man, especially the poor segments of the society.

Referring to the price hike, he said, it was a global phenomenon, as the coronavirus pandemic affected the economy of even developed countries across the world.

However, he said, the government is giving targeted subsidies to the masses under the Ehsaas Rashan Card to provide respite from inflation.

The national economy is witnessing 5 per cent to 6 per cent growth and soon the prices of commodities would reduce, adding that the petroleum prices had increased worldwide, which also affected the price of petroleum products in Pakistan.

Regarding electricity and gas outages, Tarin said that more reservoirs of gas were being explored to provide uninterrupted supply to commercial and domestic consumers, adding that priority is still being given to the domestic consumers.

Referring to electricity outages, he said, it was the result of high line losses, and the government was working on the provision of relief to the masses in high line losses areas.