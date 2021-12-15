Tarin for enhancing cooperation with Iraq in oil, gas sectors

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has expressed keen interest in deepening bilateral relations with Iraq, particularly enhancing cooperation in oil and gas sectors, besides boosting the quantum of trade between the two counties.

The adviser was talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Pakistan, Hamid Abbas Lafta, who called on him, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

Special Representative to the PM on Religious Harmony/Middle East Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also present during the meeting.

Extending a warm welcome to the ambassador, Tarin said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoy brotherly relations based on strong foundations of common history, religion and cultural values.

The ambassador highlighted deep historical relations between both countries and said that Iraq was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan.

He also expressed desire to strengthen economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

Both the dignitaries also discussed various aspects of fraternal relations between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction over the latest developments in the bilateral relationship.

They also pledged to further cement the mutual relationship and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, the statement added.