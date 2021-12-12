Tax revenue increased by 40 per cent this year: Farrukh Habib
FAISLABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said tax revenue had increased by 40 per cent this year compared to the last year, while income tax had also increased.
“The government is going to introduce reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR),” Farrukh Habib said talking to media persons in Faisalabad. He said the government wanted to make the FBR a business friendly organization.
He alleged that in the past, refunds used to be stopped and shown as the tax collection. The FBR released Rs250 billion refunds the following year, he added.
The state minister said Pakistan’s exports were growing rapidly. The textile sector did not disappoint us, he said.
Farrukh Habib said no attention was paid to the agriculture sector in the past. Sugar mills were established in the fields where cotton was sowed, he maintained. Current year, wheat, rice and sugarcane crops witnessed record growth, he said.
Talking about the government’s performance during the coronavirus situation, the minister said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) provided facilities to customers during Coronavirus. He said the federal government did not shut down industries during the epidemic, whereas industrialists were arrested in Karachi for running their businesses.
He said the whole world praised the federal government’s policy.
