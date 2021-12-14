Taylor Swift Turns 32 On Monday; celebrated with ‘HAIM’ sisters.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 07:01 pm

Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday, December 13 by dancing the night away with HAIM sisters.

The Grammy winner took to Twitter to provide a glimpse of her birthday celebration, which included Diana Silvers, Alana Haim, and Gracie Abrams.

Read more: Photos: Taylor Swift dresses as a huge squirrel for Halloween 2021

Swift tweeted, “don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: I’M FEELIN 32. Alana, on the other hand, is feeling 30.” The All Too Kind singer also expresses gratitude to her friends and admirers for their well wishes on her special day.

Read more: Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ ousts ‘American Pie’ as longest top hit

“Thank you so much for the birthday greetings, I love you all so much,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The birthday girl looks stunning in a gleaming golden gown and her distinctive red lipstick in the photo.

Read More

37 mins ago
Pak vs WI: Pakistan won by nine runs against West Indies

Pak vs WI: Pakistan won by nine runs against West Indies in...
38 mins ago
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics

BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
43 mins ago
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021

BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
50 mins ago
PTI will face worst defeat in upcoming LG elections, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that...
1 hour ago
China's Daqing Oilfield becomes world's largest tertiary recovery production base

HARBIN, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, controlled by the China National...
1 hour ago
Roundup: China, Russia make new achievements in strategic coordination, practical cooperation

MOSCOW, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with...