Taylor Swift Turns 32 On Monday; celebrated with ‘HAIM’ sisters.

Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday, December 13 by dancing the night away with HAIM sisters.

The Grammy winner took to Twitter to provide a glimpse of her birthday celebration, which included Diana Silvers, Alana Haim, and Gracie Abrams.

Swift tweeted, “don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it: I’M FEELIN 32. Alana, on the other hand, is feeling 30.” The All Too Kind singer also expresses gratitude to her friends and admirers for their well wishes on her special day.

“Thank you so much for the birthday greetings, I love you all so much,” she added.

The birthday girl looks stunning in a gleaming golden gown and her distinctive red lipstick in the photo.