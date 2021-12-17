Queen cancels Christmas lunch following surge in Omicron cases

The Queen was all set to join her family for the traditional Christmas lunch but had to cancel her gathering yet again. This was due to the precautionary measures against the surging Omicron cases in the UK.

A senior spokesperson for the Royal family said: “The pre-Christmas family lunch will not be going ahead. The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.”

The fans of the Royals took to Twitter to express their sadness. One of them tweeted: “To think what our Queen has gone through this year and now having to make this difficult decision is so sad. These restrictions have become intolerable and destructive, and we really need to start learning to live with Covid-19 now.”

Another well-wisher, Zanna Merryn, responds by: “Leading by example again, bless her. And her first without her life’s partner.”

Around 50 members of the Royal Family including the Dauphin and wife Camilla, were expected to attend. The event was supposed to happen next Tuesday at Windsor Castle.