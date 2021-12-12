The search for spiritual remediation

ISLAMABAD: The nine-yard graves’ shrine of Syed Shah Hussain, also known as Nau-Gaza Sarkar, continues to attract pilgrims in Rawalpindi for the past four centuries for treatment of whooping cough or kaali khansi.

Situated alongside the railway track, near Marir Hassan Square at Nau-Gaza Road, a name which had been derived from the shrine, the grave continues to be seen by devotees as a place of spiritual remediation for the patients of consistent coughing, bronchitis and other diseases related with the lungs.

The extraordinary size of the grave that was reportedly around nine yards in length, and also significantly wide, is a marvel in itself in the city. A small graveyard was also situated next to the shrine of Syed Shah Hussain where most of the graves were that of his own generation.

A small and old mosque was also situated near the shrine which can only accommodate a few persons in its vicinity.

Generally, the pilgrims including men and women along with children visit the shrine at any time of the day and some of them carry besom and they sweep the shrine in devotion.

By sweeping the vicinity of the shrine, they reportedly attempt to pay their respect to the saint.

The visitors also offer prayers at the shrine and sometimes vow to extend langar in the case they get cured from their prolonged medical illnesses. The visits were initially paid for that purpose apart from the spiritual experience. Langar was offered at the shrine in regular intervals.

The era of the saint, Syed Shah Hussain, was said to be four centuries ago during the period of Mughal Empire in the subcontinent.

Syed Nasiruddin Shah, 60, is the current trustee or gaddi nashin of this shrine and Syed Shah Hussain is said to be his ancestor.

He was spiritually elevated to the rank of trustee of the shrine after the death of his father in 1986.

In a little room near the shrine, Nasiruddin generally sits almost every day and the people after paying visit to the shrine also pay him a visit to gain blessings and herbal medicines as well for the treatment of persistent cough.

He told Bol News that his ancestor Syed Shah Hussain had eight siblings and their shrines were situated in different parts of Punjab including Hassan Abdal and Sialkot.

He said that he had learnt from his forefathers that the saint Syed Shah Hussain was of great stature physically besides also holding a lofty spiritual position.

He further said his extraordinary stature was evident from the size of the grave which was commonly known as Nau-Gaza mazar in Rawalpindi and in other nearby cities.

There was no mention of the date of death on the tombstone of the shrine which could help researchers to assess the exact era of Syed Shah Hussain. However, it is believed that he was born in Punjab somewhere in the 1600s.

Nasiruddin added that people with consistent cough pay visit to the shrine and they recover from this health issue.

Moreover, he claimed, the herbal medicine given to the visitors for treatment of cough was also being distributed by him.

According to Nasiruddin, his father Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah, who was also a gaddi nashin of the shrine, was a hakim as well who practiced treating different diseases through herbal medication.

“I myself learnt the knowledge of herbal medicines from my father and now I am using it for treating diseases of my followers. My great-grandfather Syed Mubarak Shah was the contemporary of Pir Mehar Ali Shah, who is a well-known spiritual figure throughout the country and whose shrine is situated in Golra, Islamabad,” he added.

Nasiruddin Shah elaborated that Mubarak Shah and Pir Mehar Ali Shah were basically ‘pir bhai’ as they shared the same spiritual mentor.

The urs of Syed Shah Hussain is observed five days before Eidul Azha every year. Beating of drums, dance and other such rituals that are usually associated with shrines are not allowed on the occasion of the saint’s urs.

Generally, Quran khwani takes place in the vicinity of the shrine and later on, langar is distributed amongst the visitors on the occasion of urs.

The children of Nasiruddin were reportedly educated and settled abroad and he was not sure whether any of them would hold the spiritual sitting gaddi after him.