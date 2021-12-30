This is what Kareena Kapoor woke up to in the morning
B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor woke up to an adorable view in her room and took the candid shot for her fans to relish the moment with her.
Kapoor was welcomed by her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in bed when she got up in the morning.
Read more: Kareena Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19
“My Morning,” the Jab We Met actress captioned her post.
The picture, that was shared by Bebo, showed Saif casually laying in bed having breakfast while little Pataudi having some ‘me’ time with a notebook in his hands.
Kareena is heavenly blessed with an awesome family and loves to share the pictures with her fans around the world.
Both the Bollywood stars tied the knot in October 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony.
Read more: Kareena Kapoor steps out for Christmas lunch with family after her covid recovery
The love birds are now parents to two adorable kids and Kareena often shares her experiences about her journey in motherhood.
