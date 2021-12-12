Time for decision has arrived in Sindh: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday that the party can not afford to wait more hence it will start a movement all over the province as time for decision has arrived in Sindh.

Speaking in a media talk at Karachi, the minister said that the government reserves the right to exercise all options for the betterment of the province adding that the party will raise its voice for the province in federal and provincial legilative assemblies. “All stakeholders need to decide the next plan of action,” he said.

The federal minister said that the local bodies is an issue of entire Sindh – not only Karachi. “The mayor needs to be given all powers in Sindh from Building Control to Water Board,” he said.

The federal minister said that in Islamabad all powers, including education, have been given to Mayors and the government has brought an empowered local bodies system in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

“Democracy is incomplete without local bodies, we want a system in place where the elected leaders resolve the issues of the common men. From this system people come as elected representative, they make money but are reluctant to resolve the issues of the masses,” he said.