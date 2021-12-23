TRSDC’s international airport joins IATA’s network of global terminals

RIYADH: Starting from Wednesday, RSI will be the code on air tickets when you book your future trips to the world’s largest sustainable tourism destination, Arab News reported.

This comes as the Red Sea International Airport is now officially registered with the International Air Transport Association, IATA, the project’s developer The Red Sea Development Co said in a tweet.

The airport, due for completion in 2022, will serve an estimated one million tourists per year with a schedule of domestic and international flights, and a peak of 900 passengers per hour, the company said in a previous statement.

Foster + Partners was awarded the design contract for the airport.