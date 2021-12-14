Turkan Atay, a Turkish YouTube Spreads message to Strengthen Park-Turk ties.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 05:59 pm

Turkan Atay, a Turkish YouTuber, is telling the world about Turkey and its culture in Urdu. She is in hope to be the bridge for strengthening ties between the two countries.

The 26-year-YouTube old’s account has over a quarter-million subscribers. In addition to this, her videos have received thousands of views in just a few months.

“When I go to Pakistan, I generate promotional stuff for my Turkish followers,” she explained. I want to act as a cultural ambassador between Turkey and Pakistan, two countries that believe themselves to be sisters. I get a lot of nice feedback, and I consider myself very fortunate in that regard.”

People from both countries are welcomed in each other’s lands as a result of tight Turkish-Pakistani ties. Clearly, Atay benefited from this as well.

“I’ve always felt like being a Turk has given me an advantage,” she said. “When you go to Pakistan and say you’re Turkish, they embrace you wholeheartedly. I’ll return to Pakistan if the opportunity arrives.” she added.

She Graduated from Punjab University in Lahore, Pakistan. Atay said she selected Pakistan for study because of cost-effective education. She was initially taken aback by the culture. However, she soon started to fall for it and now misses it too.

 

