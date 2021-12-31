Two terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Two important commanders of a banned outfit were shot dead in district Tank. Image: File

Two terrorists were killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Tank on [the] reported presence of terrorists,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“Two Terrorists killed during IBO identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. Weapons and ammunition recovered.”

“These Terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” the ISPR added.

On December 24, two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a military check post in District Kech, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fath embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.

“Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing had said in a statement.