Two more BTS stars fell prey to Covid-19

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 02:11 pm

BTS stars test positive for Covid-19 after their return from the concerts in US. Image: Instagram

With the Covid-19 test turning out positive for BTS star Suga, two other members of the K-pop band also fell prey to the coronavirus, confirmed by their management company hours ago.

BTS returns from in-person concert in United States. Image: Instagram

As quoted by CNN, rapper RM and singer Jin went through the PCR test after returning from their in-person concerts in the United States and the tests came out positive on Saturday.

Read more: BTS star Suga tests positive for Covid-19 upon return from US

Earlier, Suga tested positive for the Covid-19 on Friday and as per their management, the star went into quarantine after giving the sample and was not in contact with other members of the K-pop band.

Image: Instagram

“All three members are fully vaccinated, having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to BIGHIT Music. They are currently being treated “at home” in accordance with health guidelines”, reported CNN.

Read more: BTS win Asia’s most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong

The seven-member South Korean band surfaced in 2013 and touch the heights of popularity throughout the globe in 2020 with their upbeat music and dances.

Read More

1 min ago
Sarah Khan pens down heartwarming post for Falak on his birthday

The cutest love birds in K-town Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are...
5 mins ago
Dananeer enjoys her big day with co-stars from Sinf-e-Aahan

Actress and social media sensation Dananeer Mubeen celebrated her birthday with the...
11 mins ago
Shaniera Akram throws back glimpses from daughter's first birthday

Cricketer Wasim Akram and his wife are celebrating their daughter Aiyla Akram’s...
1 hour ago
"Tiger is alive and the snake too", says Salman Khan upon his return from hospital

Bollywood star actor Salman Khan got a snake bite just a day...
14 hours ago
Madonna stuns fans with her killer dance moves

Madonna flaunted her ageless beauty and tiny waist in sophisticated attire as...
14 hours ago
Sunny Leone's new song prompted warning from Madhya Pradesh minister

Indian music label Saregama, a music label announced on Sunday that it...