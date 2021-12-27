Two more BTS stars fell prey to Covid-19

BTS stars test positive for Covid-19 after their return from the concerts in US. Image: Instagram

With the Covid-19 test turning out positive for BTS star Suga, two other members of the K-pop band also fell prey to the coronavirus, confirmed by their management company hours ago.

As quoted by CNN, rapper RM and singer Jin went through the PCR test after returning from their in-person concerts in the United States and the tests came out positive on Saturday.

Read more: BTS star Suga tests positive for Covid-19 upon return from US

Earlier, Suga tested positive for the Covid-19 on Friday and as per their management, the star went into quarantine after giving the sample and was not in contact with other members of the K-pop band.

“All three members are fully vaccinated, having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to BIGHIT Music. They are currently being treated “at home” in accordance with health guidelines”, reported CNN.

Read more: BTS win Asia’s most prestigious music awards in Hong Kong

The seven-member South Korean band surfaced in 2013 and touch the heights of popularity throughout the globe in 2020 with their upbeat music and dances.