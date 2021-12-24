Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on Kech check post
Two soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a military check post in District Kech, Balochistan on Friday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fath embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire.
“Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.
It was further stated that a follow up operation was in progress in the area to search fleeing terrorists.
Visiting the Line of Control on Thursday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LOC.
The COAS had also appreciated the troops’ combat readiness and high state of morale.
He was briefed on ground situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the formation.
