U.S “Hong Kong Autonomy Act Report” goes against facts: commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) — The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has strongly disapproved of, firmly rejected and condemned the so-called “Hong Kong Autonomy Act Report” issued by the U.S. State Department after the election of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR.

The U.S. State Department smeared the Chinese central authorities’ policies towards Hong Kong and continued sanctions against officials of Chinese central government agencies in Hong Kong, which goes against facts and shows the bullying nature of the United States.

Under the national security law in Hong Kong, the new electoral system, and the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong,” the current situation in Hong Kong has become more stable, and the democratic rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people have been fully protected, a spokesperson for the office has said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the so-called “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” is an act against China released by the previous U.S. administration, which grossly trampled on the international law and basic norms of international relations, seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs and should have been repealed a long time ago.

Without reflecting on its own mistakes, the United States ignored the fact that the situation in Hong Kong is improving, and shut its eyes to the mainstream public opinion of the Hong Kong society seeking stability and development, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson warned the U.S. side that no bullying or sanctions can change China’s firm determination to fully and faithfully implement “one country, two systems” or reverse the historical trend of Hong Kong shifting from chaos to stability and prosperity.

“It cannot shake the iron will of the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” the spokesperson added

“We urge the U.S. side to earnestly abide by the principles of international law such as non-interference in others’ internal affairs and the basic norms governing international relations, stop bullying and running counter to the trend of the times, and refrain from interfering in China’s internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs in any form,” the spokesperson said.