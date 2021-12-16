Uber shares go up in ‘best week ever,’ eyes more growth

Web Desk BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 12:03 pm
Uber

Image Courtesy: File

RIYADH: Uber’s chief described last week as the “best week ever” for the transport company, as its shares jumped 5 per cent on Tuesday, CNBC reported.

Dara Khosrowshahi said that the ride-sharing business has nearly 90 per cent recovered from the effects of the pandemic and he is ‘confident’ it will hit record highs in 2022.

“Our overall mobility business continues to get closer to pre-pandemic levels,” Khosrowshahi said.

The company plans to focus on developing partnerships with grocery stores rather than building its own fulfillment warehouses, the CEO stated.

Uber is also currently seeking to sell stakes in its nonstrategic assets, including its holding in China’s Didi Global Inc, Khosrowshahi said.

Read More

3 mins ago
Dollar remains unchanged at Rs177.98

KARACHI: The exchange rate ended unchanged on Thursday, as the dollar maintained...
12 mins ago
Asian, European traders welcome Fed tilt to fight inflation

HONG KONG: The Asian and European markets rose on Thursday and the dollar...
31 mins ago
BoE torn between red hot inflation and rampant Omicron

LONDON: The Bank of England (BoE) will likely hold interest rates at their...
2 hours ago
Gwadar to be connected with national grid soon

ISLAMABAD: To meet the electricity requirement of Gwadar 132kV line has been...
2 hours ago
Unisame facilitates govt on SME Policy 2021

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has facilitated Prime...
2 hours ago
Kati slams 100 basis points increase in interest rates

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) president Salman Aslam has...