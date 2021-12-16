UBG Women Wing Sindh team visits Kati

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 12:54 pm
UBG Women

Image Courtesy: File

KARACHI: A delegation of the UBG Women Wing Sindh visited the Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) office to hold a meeting with the Kati office-bearers, a statement said.

The UBG Women Wing Sindh delegation was led by Rizwana Shahid, chairperson; Shaista Kausar, senior vice president; Asma Wajid, vice president; Tayyaba Salman, IT head; Afshan Durrani, coordinator; Syeda Saeeda Bano, Chairperson UBG Women Wing KP; and Naheed Masood.

Kati president Salman Aslam, senior vice president Maheen Salman and vice president Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari were also present.

On the occasion, the Kati president presented a shield to Rizwana Shahid.

