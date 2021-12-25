UN unanimously adopts Pakistan’s resolution on countering disinformation

The United Nations logo is seen inside the United Nations on February 25, 2021 in New York City. Image: AFP

ISLAMABAD: United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted Pakistan’s landmark resolution on “Countering Disinformation for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.”

Pakistan took the initiative against the backdrop of the exponential proliferation of disinformation around the world, Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Friday.

The statement maintained that the phenomenon was exacerbating social discord and fanning discrimination, hate speech, stigmatization, racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and related intolerances.

“The resolution was the outcome of broad-based and extensive consultations with all member states and was co-sponsored by a large number of states.”

The FO said that the “consensual adoption of the resolution will contribute to promoting transparency and initiating a concerted campaign at the United Nations to counter disinformation by States and relevant stakeholders.”

The resolution highlighted the negative impact of the rapid spread of disinformation through online platforms and social media on the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

It noted with concern that ICTs had enabled pathways for false or manipulated disinformation to be created, disseminated and amplified for political, ideological, or commercial motives at an unprecedented scale, speed and scope.

Business enterprises, including online platforms and social media companies, had been asked not to allow their platforms to be used for spreading disinformation, which leads to discrimination, incitement to hatred, hostility, violence, and polarization.

The resolution also affirmed the responsibility of states to counter the dissemination of disinformation that undermines the promotion of peace and cooperation among states, especially through campaigns directed against states and nations.

As a victim of falsehood and propaganda, the FO said, Pakistan remained committed to countering the virus of disinformation.

It will continue to do this through encouraging international cooperation, including under the auspices of the United Nations, added the statement.