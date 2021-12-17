UNGA unanimously adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on self-determination

17th Dec, 2021. 07:20 pm

17th Dec, 2021. 07:20 pm
UNITED NATIONS

The United Nations logo is seen inside the United Nations on February 25, 2021 in New York City. Image: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The UN General Assembly in New York has unanimously adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution titled ‘Universal Realization of the Right of the Peoples to Self-Determination’.

Co-sponsored by 72 countries, the resolution unequivocally supported the right of self-determination for all people under subjugation, alien domination and foreign occupation including the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This annual affirmation by the General Assembly serves to preserve the legitimacy of the freedom struggle of peoples under colonial and foreign occupation.

The resolution offers hope that destinies will be decided in accordance with the principles of justice enshrined in the UN Charter and resolutions and international law.

The adoption of this Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus will provide the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a hope in their just struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation.

‘Offered hope that destinies would be decided in accordance with the principles of justice’

The Foreign Office said the adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus of United Nations General Assembly would provide people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) “a hope in their just struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression and occupation”.

Read more: PM Imran lauds Turkey’s Support on Kashmir

The Pakistan-sponsored resolution entitled ‘Universal Realization of the Right of the Peoples to Self-Determination’ was adopted by consensus by the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“The resolution unequivocally supports the right of self-determination for all peoples under subjugation, alien domination and foreign occupation. This includes the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the FO said.

The FO said due to the universal character of the right to self-determination and its continued applicability in situations of foreign occupation and intervention, the resolution secured the support of all UN member states.

“This annual affirmation by the General Assembly serves to preserve the legitimacy of the freedom struggle of peoples under colonial and foreign occupation,” it said.

The FO said the adoption of resolution offered hope that destinies would be decided in accordance with the principles of justice enshrined in the UN Charter, UN resolutions and international law.

