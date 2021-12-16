Value of Afghanistan’s currency climbs

KABUL: The US dollar has depreciated against afghani, Afghanistan’s national currency, from 130 afghani days ago to 95 afghani on Thursday, the government-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

Officials of Sara-i-Shahzada, the largest money changers market in Afghanistan, was quoted by the news agency as saying that the value of one US dollar has dropped from 130 afghani to 102 afghani following a joint meeting of government officials and money changers with Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, one US dollar was traded for 102 afghani, on Tuesday a US dollar exchanged for 123 afghani, in some places to 130 afghani and this morning one US dollar was equivalent to 95 afghani,” Bakhtar reported on Thursday.

The prices of food and non-food items have also fell down with each bag of 55kg of flour being sold in 2,400 afghani on Thursday from that of 3,200 afghani on Tuesday.

Each 16kg of cooking oil is now sold 2,800 afghani, each 7kg of sugar 460 afghani and prices of other edible items are also declining.

Also, 1kg of liquid gas is sold at 88 afghani, a litre of petrol 84 afghani and a liter of diesel is now 75 afghani, according to the agency.

Shortage of the greenback with high demand in the market has been reportedly behind the rise in the U.S. dollar against afghani.