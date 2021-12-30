Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah says Muslims sidelined in India

Experienced Bollywood actor, Naseeruddin Shah heavily slated the Indian government on its silence over hate speech and calls for Muslim massacre by fanatical Hindu organizations.

Recently in an interview, the renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah, criticized the Modi government for their stillness over ethnic cleansing and Muslim massacre taking place in the ‘democratic’ country.

The 71-year-old actor cautioned that if endeavors are made for Muslim extermination and ethnic cleansing, Indian Muslims are going to fight back.

Speaking of vengeance from Muslims, Shah said, “If it comes to the crunch, we will fight back. If it comes to that, we will. We are defending our homes, our family, our children”.

While replying to a statement regarding the hate speech, he commented, “I wonder if they know what they are talking about? 200 million are going to fight back. We belong here. We were born here and we will live here”.

He cautioned that the entire situation might lead to a civil war in the country, “Muslims are being marginalized and made redundant”.

“They are in the process of being reduced to second-class citizens, and it is happening in every field”, he further added.

He demanded that these proceedings be endeavored to portend the Muslims, making them feel insecure and lesser. “We should not be scared, and we must not admit this is frightening us”, he announced.

Shah also pointed on the Prime Minister Modi and his non-seriousness on the matter, “he doesn’t care, at least you cannot accuse him of being a hypocrite”.