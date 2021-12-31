Vietnam reports 14 more Omicron variant infections
HANOI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) — Vietnamese health authorities on Friday confirmed 14 more COVID-19 cases who were infected with the Omicron variant, bringing the total infections of the type to 15, Vietnam News Agency reported.
The patients are all Vietnamese nationals who recently arrived in Vietnam’s central Quang Nam province from South Korea and the United States. They are now being quarantined in line with protocols set by health authorities and in stable condition, according to the news agency.
Read more: WHO warns of Covid ‘tsunami’ as Omicron fuels record surges
On Tuesday, Vietnam reported the first infection of Omicron variant who recently returned from Britain, and was immediately quarantined upon arrival in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.
By Thursday, Vietnam had confirmed a total of 1,714,742 COVID-19 infections, with over 1.7 million cases detected in the current wave triggered by the contagious Delta variant since late April, according to the country’s health ministry. Enditem
