Wapda to execute water project in Balochistan

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 02:06 pm
Wapda

Image: File

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will execute another water project in Balochistan to address the water needs of the province, a statement said.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Wapda chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and Balochistan chief secretary Mathar Niaz Rana.

Wapda will provide a turnkey solution to enable Balochistan draw and utilise its share of water, in accordance with the Water Apportionment Accord, through the existing Pat Feeder Canal.

During the meeting, the Wapda chairman reiterated that the authority was committed to supporting Balochistan like that of all other provinces to benefit from its water resources for poverty alleviation and the socioeconomic uplift of the province.

The chief secretary thanked the Wapda chairman for supporting Balochistan in developing irrigated-agriculture in the remote and backward areas of the province.

Wapda has been implementing a number of water sector projects in Balochistan, including extension of Kachhi Canal and Naulong Dam.

