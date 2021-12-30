Watch: A baby goat with a human-like face is born in Assam

A goat in Assam’s Cachar district gave birth to a human-like baby, shocks the goat’s owners and the community. According to media, the baby goat had human-like eyes, nose, and mouth when it was born, but goat-like ears. It was born without a tail and only two limbs.

Gangapur village in Assam’s Dholai Vidhan Sabha constituency was the scene of the tragedy. When the townspeople heard about the humanoid thing, they hurried to Shankar Das’ house to see it for themselves. Many people took pictures of the disfigured goat and posted them on social media. Unluckily, the newborn goat died soon after, and the owner buried him underground.

Meanwhile, the mother goat gave birth to another healthy and normal baby goat, according to Sentinel Assam.

Many such cases have been reported from other parts of India when deformed children with human-like faces and appearances were born by cows, buffaloes, and goats. Irrational people often mistake them for supernatural intervention and adore them without comprehending the science behind them.

Dr Parthankar Choudhury tells the media, “Humanoid kid of goats is a case of congenital deformity. This type of congenital disability in goats, cattle etc is known as ‘Fetal Anasartha’ (or Anasarca). Under such a situation, the developing embryo in the mother’s womb accumulates fluid in different parts and organs of the body including the face.”